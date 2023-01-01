Menu
*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY & YOU SAVE!!! * 2010 Mazda Mazda3 Sedan FWD * Power Locks * Power Windows * Power Mirrors * A/FM/CD/SAT/AUX * A/C *

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.The vehicle may not be fit for you as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.

This vehicle has not been inspected, nor do we know what is required for safety. This vehicle may require substantial repairs at the expense of the purchaser. The majority of purchasers of vehicles such as this are other dealers or wholesalers, as they have the means fix and source the parts required. The vehicle may have rust and/or require major powertrain work.

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

313,282 KM

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport 4-Door

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport 4-Door

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

313,282KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF5A1278377

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 313,282 KM

*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY & YOU SAVE!!! * 2010 Mazda Mazda3 Sedan FWD * Power Locks * Power Windows * Power Mirrors * A/FM/CD/SAT/AUX * A/C *

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.The vehicle may not be fit for you as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.

This vehicle has not been inspected, nor do we know what is required for safety. This vehicle may require substantial repairs at the expense of the purchaser. The majority of purchasers of vehicles such as this are other dealers or wholesalers, as they have the means fix and source the parts required. The vehicle may have rust and/or require major powertrain work.

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

