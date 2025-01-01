Menu
<div>This 2010 Mazda 3 is in good shape for its age and mileage.  Running like a top and in good condition inside and out. This car will make a great first car for a student heading off to school or just an every day driver for work commute. If youre trying to keep a few bucks in the bank this car has you covered.  At this price it wont last long. </div><div><br></div><div>Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div><div><br></div>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

270,418 KM

Details

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

12684372

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
270,418KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1HF6A1316223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,418 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2010 Mazda 3 is in good shape for its age and mileage.  Running like a top and in good condition inside and out. This car will make a great first car for a student heading off to school or just an every day driver for work commute. If you're trying to keep a few bucks in the bank this car has you covered.  At this price it won't last long. 
Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2010 Mazda MAZDA3