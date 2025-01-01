$4,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
270,418KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1HF6A1316223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 270,418 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2010 Mazda 3 is in good shape for its age and mileage. Running like a top and in good condition inside and out. This car will make a great first car for a student heading off to school or just an every day driver for work commute. If you're trying to keep a few bucks in the bank this car has you covered. At this price it won't last long.
Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing>
