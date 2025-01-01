$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,098KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1H53A1300181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Here we have another nice 2010 Mazda 3 in automatic with decent kms for a great price. This car has all the power options we've all come to expect in an every day driver plus some you'll like just as much like keyless entry air conditioning and steering wheel controls just to name a few. If you have a student heading off to school or starting their first job and need reliable means of transportation, you've just found the best option. Hurry in before it's gone.
Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
