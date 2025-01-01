Menu
<div>Here we have another nice 2010 Mazda 3 in automatic with decent kms for a great price. This car has all the power options weve all come to expect in an every day driver plus some youll like just as much like keyless entry air conditioning and steering wheel controls just to name a few. If you have a student heading off to school or starting their first job and need reliable means of transportation, youve just found the best option. Hurry in before its gone. </div><div><br></div><div>Car is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer </div><div>Ventoso Motor products</div><div>335 Dundas st N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

210,098 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

12974371

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
210,098KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1H53A1300181

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,098 KM

Car is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor products335 Dundas st N Cambridge519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

