2010 Mazda MAZDA3

213,000 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

GX

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8075440
  VIN: JM1bl1sf9a1176564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MAZDA 3 SEDAN

 

213000KM

 

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOW

POWER LOCKS

ALLOY WHEELS

 

$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

