2010 Mazda MAZDA3

183,131 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

AC / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

AC / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

183,131KM
Used
As Is Condition
  VIN: jm1bl1h56a1292500

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 183,131 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP ***  YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** PLEASE READ *** *** MUST BOOK AN APPOINTMENT WITH ZACK *** WE DON'T TAKE WALK INS ON AS IS CARS*** WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, WE DONT HAVE A SHOP *** *** PRICE IS FIRM *** *** OMVIC REQUIRES ALL DEALERS SELLING AS IS CARS TO PUT THIS STATEMENT *** This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection

