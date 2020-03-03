2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Seats
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Power Driver Seat
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Knee Air Bag
- Premium Synthetic Seats
- Bluetooth Connection
