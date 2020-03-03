Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

SPORT

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

SPORT

Location

Munich Auto Inc.

469 Eagle St N, Cambridge, ON N3H 1C1

519-653-8970

  11. 1585570577
Sale Price

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4799313
  • Stock #: 20-165
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB3AF380105
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Year: 2010
Make: M-Benz Model: C-250 4 Matic
Mileage: 185,000 Tranny: Auto Options: Leather, Sunroof, Alloys, 4Matic, Heated Seats, Power Doors & Windows, Keyless Entry, Certified & E-Tested

Price: $7,995 (plus HST)
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Munich Auto Inc.

Munich Auto Inc.

469 Eagle St N, Cambridge, ON N3H 1C1

