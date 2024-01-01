Menu
<p>3.5L 24-valve V6 engine</p><p>7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission</p><p>4MATIC all-wheel drive</p><p>Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm</p><p>Independent multi-link rear suspension</p><p>AGILITY CONTROL pwr steering & suspension w/selective damping system</p><p>4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)</p><p>ADAPTIVE BRAKE w/hill start assist</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1712763405947_3649429622616751 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

228,101 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Canada Cars Cambridge

172 King Street East, Cambridge, ON N3H 3M4

519-650-5031

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,101KM
VIN WDCGG8HB5AF319185

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,101 KM

3.5L 24-valve V6 engine

7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission

4MATIC all-wheel drive

Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm

Independent multi-link rear suspension

AGILITY CONTROL pwr steering & suspension w/selective damping system

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)

ADAPTIVE BRAKE w/hill start assist

Cruise Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Anti-theft alarm system
Luggage compartment cover
Leather-wrapped shift knob
ALUMINUM TRIM
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
Velour floor mats

First Aid Kit
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Dual-stage driver/front passenger air bags
Driver/front passenger side air bags

Privacy Glass
Integrated front fog lamps
Aluminum roof rails
Auto halogen headlamps
235/45R20 all-season tires
Exterior chrome pkg
Pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side mirror

Bluetooth Connectivity

Independent multi-link rear suspension
4MATIC all-wheel drive
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission
Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm

ADAPTIVE BRAKE w/hill start assist
Two-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system
Full-length side window curtain air bags
3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & belt force limiters in front & rear outboard seating positions
Split-folding rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/(2) cupholders & storage
Pwr windows w/one-touch exress up/down
3.5L 24-valve V6 engine
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)
AGILITY CONTROL pwr steering & suspension w/selective damping system
COMAND controller w/5 screen

Canada Cars Cambridge

Canada Cars Cambridge

172 King Street East, Cambridge, ON N3H 3M4

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars Cambridge

519-650-5031

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class