2010 MINI Cooper
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
121,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: WMWMF3C53ATU76362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 MINI COOPER
121000KM
1.6L ENGINE
6SPD MANUAL
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
