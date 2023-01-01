Menu
2010 MINI Cooper

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2010 MINI Cooper

2010 MINI Cooper

2010 MINI Cooper

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10630335
  VIN: WMWMF3C53ATU76362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MINI COOPER

121000KM

1.6L ENGINE

6SPD MANUAL 

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

