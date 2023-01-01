SOLD+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Rogue
SL - FWD
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
190,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9791482
- VIN: JN8AS5MT5AW027469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 NISSAN ROGUE - 2WD
190000KM
CLEAN CARFAX - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS
2.5L 4 CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
$8995 CERTIFIED + TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTO.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
