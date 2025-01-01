Menu
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge 
519-242-6485

2010 Suzuki SX4

79,131 KM

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Suzuki SX4

JLX

13110779

2010 Suzuki SX4

JLX

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,131KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JS2YB5A77A6310138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes you read that mileage right, it's only 79000 kms. This car has been babied and garage kept and very sparingly driven.  This mileage works out to an average of 5300 kms per year. If you're looking for an inexpensive every day driver that has years and years of life left for a fraction of what you'd pay for any other vehicle with this low of kms on it. Hurry in and grab it before it's gone. 
SX4 is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2010 Suzuki SX4