<p>2010 TOYOTA COROLLA S</p><p>113000KM</p><p>1.8L 4CYL</p><p>AUTOMATIC</p><p>CRUISE</p><p>A/C - WORKS</p><p>POWER WINDOWS</p><p>POWER LOCKS</p><p>AUX</p><p>$9995 CERTIFIED + TAX</p><p>EAGLE AUTO SALES</p>

2010 Toyota Corolla

113,000 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla

S - AUTOMATIC - 113000KM

12273009

2010 Toyota Corolla

S - AUTOMATIC - 113000KM

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 TOYOTA COROLLA S

113000KM

1.8L 4CYL

AUTOMATIC

CRUISE

A/C - WORKS

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

AUX

$9995 CERTIFIED + TAX

EAGLE AUTO SALES

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-XXXX

519-998-3156

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2010 Toyota Corolla