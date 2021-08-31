Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Matrix

177,119 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Auto Source

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

Location

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,119KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7726117
  • Stock #: 429267
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE2AC429267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 429267
  • Mileage 177,119 KM

Vehicle Description

"BOND" With This Smart And Simple Machine! A Sensible Car That Handles Curves Responsively, Has The power To Pass Without Hestitation And Drive At A "LIGHT COST." This Hatchback Has A Good Durable Interior Flourished With Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Trunk, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Auxiliary Input.... Comes Certified. Price + HST + Lic. Fees.

We Also Sell New And Used Tires. Over 4000 Tires In Stock. Sold In Sets, Pairs And Singles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Auto Source

2011 Ford E-250
 282,412 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 215,181 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM Cargo Van P...
 168,763 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Email Cambridge Auto Source

Cambridge Auto Source

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory