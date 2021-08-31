2010 Toyota Matrix

+ taxes & licensing
Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997
1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1
Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
"BOND" With This Smart And Simple Machine! A Sensible Car That Handles Curves Responsively, Has The power To Pass Without Hestitation And Drive At A "LIGHT COST." This Hatchback Has A Good Durable Interior Flourished With Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Trunk, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Auxiliary Input.... Comes Certified. Price + HST + Lic. Fees.
We Also Sell New And Used Tires. Over 4000 Tires In Stock. Sold In Sets, Pairs And Singles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1