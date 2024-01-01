Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Toyota RAV4

293,328 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota RAV4

Limited I4 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
12002161

2010 Toyota RAV4

Limited I4 2WD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
293,328KM
VIN 2T3YF4DV5AW028422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1100
  • Mileage 293,328 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 208,477 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 151,800 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla L 4-Speed AT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla L 4-Speed AT 241,996 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota RAV4