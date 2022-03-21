Menu
2010 Toyota Tacoma

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2010 Toyota Tacoma

2010 Toyota Tacoma

EXTENDED CAB STD BED/4X4/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

2010 Toyota Tacoma

EXTENDED CAB STD BED/4X4/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8924410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - VERY CLEAN - NO RUST - 4L/V6 - FULLY LOADED - BEAUTIFUL TRUCK -

NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

FINANCING AVAILABLE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

