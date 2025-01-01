Menu
You wont find a cleaner looking 2010 Tundra double cab than this one. This truck is in superb condition inside and out and it runs and drives amazing. This 4x4 Tundra has all the options you need and has tons of space for five people. If youve been looking for a Toyota at a great price, and in great shape, you have to come see this one. If you see this truck you will be impressed.  Hurry in before its gone. 

Tundra is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes, OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Moror Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2010 Toyota Tundra

324,547 KM

Details

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
324,547KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFUY5F1XAX131260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 324,547 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't find a cleaner looking 2010 Tundra double cab than this one. This truck is in superb condition inside and out and it runs and drives amazing. This 4x4 Tundra has all the options you need and has tons of space for five people. If you've been looking for a Toyota at a great price, and in great shape, you have to come see this one. If you see this truck you will be impressed.  Hurry in before it's gone. 
Tundra is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes, OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Moror Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

