$13,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Toyota Tundra
SR5
2010 Toyota Tundra
SR5
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
324,547KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFUY5F1XAX131260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 324,547 KM
Vehicle Description
You won't find a cleaner looking 2010 Tundra double cab than this one. This truck is in superb condition inside and out and it runs and drives amazing. This 4x4 Tundra has all the options you need and has tons of space for five people. If you've been looking for a Toyota at a great price, and in great shape, you have to come see this one. If you see this truck you will be impressed. Hurry in before it's gone.
Tundra is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes, OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Moror Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Tundra is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes, OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Moror Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2010 Toyota Tundra SR5 324,547 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra SV 262,033 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey SE 322,150 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2010 Toyota Tundra