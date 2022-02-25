$21,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Tundra
SR5 TRD
Location
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
214,185KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8383185
- VIN: 5TFUY5F17AX115906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,185 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW This one is beautiful !! Well undercoated No rust New headlights and taillights Brakes and Tires like new TRD Weathertech Mats
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
