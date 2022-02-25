Menu
2010 Toyota Tundra

214,185 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2010 Toyota Tundra

2010 Toyota Tundra

SR5 TRD

2010 Toyota Tundra

SR5 TRD

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

214,185KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8383185
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F17AX115906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,185 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW This one is beautiful !!   Well undercoated      No rust      New headlights and taillights        Brakes and Tires like new    TRD         Weathertech Mats

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-XXXX

519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
