2010 Toyota Yaris

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; padding-top: 10px; padding-right: 10px; padding-bottom: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><strong style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: bold;>SAFETY INCLUDED - ONE OWNER - A/C - POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY - NEW BRAKES - OIL SERVICE - ROOF RACK - </strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS </strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - </strong></span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></span></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.</strong></span></span></p>

2010 Toyota Yaris

236,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Yaris

LE 1.5L 5 Doors HB AUTO- ONE OWNER - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Yaris

LE 1.5L 5 Doors HB AUTO- ONE OWNER - CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1711328311
  2. 1711328314
  3. 1711328315
  4. 1711328317
  5. 1711328314
  6. 1711328316
  7. 1711328313
  8. 1711328312
  9. 1711328312
  10. 1711328317
  11. 1711328313
  12. 1711328308
  13. 1711328311
  14. 1711328308
  15. 1711328311
  16. 1711328310
  17. 1711328309
  18. 1711328314
  19. 1711328316
  20. 1711328314
  21. 1711328313
  22. 1711328314
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
236,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - ONE OWNER - A/C - POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY - NEW BRAKES - OIL SERVICE - ROOF RACK - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Used 2013 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD/TOP OF THE LINE/NO ACCIDENT/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD/TOP OF THE LINE/NO ACCIDENT/CERTIFIED 189,000 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Sportage EX AWD 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/FULLY LOADED/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Kia Sportage EX AWD 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/FULLY LOADED/CERTIFIED 188,000 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Fit LX 1.5L/REAR CAMERA/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Honda Fit LX 1.5L/REAR CAMERA/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED 101,000 KM $15,490 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Yaris