2010 Volkswagen Eos

92,491 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
HIGHLINE / LEATHER / AUTO / NO ACCIDETNS

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

92,491KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7760505
  • VIN: WVWHA7AH2AV010188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 92,491 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** LEATHER *** ONLY 92,491 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

