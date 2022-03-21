$16,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Eos
komfort
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8817509
- Stock #: 882
- VIN: WVWBA7AH6AV008854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # 882
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW CHECK OUT THIS LOW MILAGE HARD-TOP CONVERTABLE COMPLETE WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AUX, A/C AND MORE!!
FULLY CERTIFIED. ONLY HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
ALL VEHICLE COME WITH OUT WERNERS AUTO 30DAY/3,000KM GURANTEE ON ALL SAFETY RELATED ITEMS. WORK TO BE PREFORMED BY WERNERS AUTO SERVICE.
EXTENDEND WARRANTIES THROUGH REPUTABLE COMPANIES ALSO AVAILABLE. ASK FOR THEM WHEN YOU SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE!
CHECK OUT OUR FULL INVENTORY AT WWW.WERNERSAUTO.CA
FOR OVER 40 YEARS, WERNERS AUTO SALES AND SERVICE HAS BEEN A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS WITH A PASSION TO SERVE THEIR CUSTOMERS WITH INTERGRITY AND HONESTY WHILE PROVIDING EXCEPTIONAL VALUE.
Vehicle Features
