2010 Volkswagen Eos

106,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

komfort

2010 Volkswagen Eos

komfort

  VIN: WVWBA7AH6AV008854

Vehicle Description

WOW CHECK OUT THIS LOW MILAGE HARD-TOP CONVERTABLE COMPLETE WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AUX, A/C AND MORE!!

FULLY CERTIFIED. ONLY HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. 

ALL VEHICLE COME WITH OUT WERNERS AUTO 30DAY/3,000KM GURANTEE ON ALL SAFETY RELATED ITEMS. WORK TO BE PREFORMED BY WERNERS AUTO SERVICE.

EXTENDEND WARRANTIES THROUGH REPUTABLE COMPANIES ALSO AVAILABLE. ASK FOR THEM WHEN YOU SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE! 

CHECK OUT OUR FULL INVENTORY AT WWW.WERNERSAUTO.CA

FOR OVER 40 YEARS, WERNERS AUTO SALES AND SERVICE HAS BEEN A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS WITH A PASSION TO SERVE THEIR CUSTOMERS WITH INTERGRITY AND HONESTY WHILE PROVIDING EXCEPTIONAL VALUE.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

