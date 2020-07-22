Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,790

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen Jetta

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5L/5 SPEED/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY+WARRANT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5L/5 SPEED/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY+WARRANT

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$4,790

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5578605
  • VIN: 3VWJX7AJ4AM130505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY + 3 MONTHS EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED WHICH COVERS UP TO $3,000 PER CLAIM -

ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - NEW BRAKES -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448 - 

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-84488448

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & S Prestige Auto Sales

2010 Ford Escape XLT...
 166,000 KM
$5,490 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Caliber S...
 116,000 KM
$5,290 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue AW...
 157,000 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic

Email A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory