<p>YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 257508KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY </p><p>WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE </p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

257,508 KM

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE / AWD / AUTO / AC

12091645

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE / AWD / AUTO / AC

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
257,508KM
As Is Condition
VIN WVGBV7AX5AW536113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 257,508 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 257508KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY 

WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE 


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333

