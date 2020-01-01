Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 ACURA CSX - TECH PACKAGE - NAVIGATION



219000KM



2.0L DOHC ENGINE

AUTOMATIC WITH PADDLE SHIFT

HID HEADLIGHTS

POWER SUNROOF

KEYLESS ENTRY

HEATED LEATHER SEATS

HANDSFREE BLUETOOTH



$5995 CERTIFIED + HST



FINANCING AND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE! APPLY TODAY!!



EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA



VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

