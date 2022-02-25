$12,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-267-8448
2011 Audi A5
Premium Quattro/2T/AWD/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDE
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED - PREMIUM PACKAGE - 2L TURBO - NO ACCIDENTS -
OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR TO THE TEST DRIVE AND THE DELIVERY DAY -
WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
www.asprestigeautosales.com
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
