Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Audi A5

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2011 Audi A5

2011 Audi A5

2.0L Premium/AWD/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Audi A5

2.0L Premium/AWD/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8716553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - 6 MONTHS/10,000 KMS EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED $3,000 PER CLAIM -

SUNROOF - FULLY LOADED - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 153,000 KM
$18,790 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX/A...
 152,000 KM
$18,490 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul EX+ EC...
 63,000 KM
$17,490 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory