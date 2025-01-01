Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

105,626 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

12494611

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,626KM
VIN WBAPK7C55BA818973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1145
  • Mileage 105,626 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

