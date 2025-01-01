$11,995+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
Used
105,626KM
VIN WBAPK7C55BA818973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1145
- Mileage 105,626 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
