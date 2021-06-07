2011 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Take Ownership Of This FAST---FAST---FAST Vehicle With It's Road Gripping, Curve Handling And Ferocious Speed. This 3-Series Provides A Captivating Mix Of Character, Quality, Performance As Well As On Point Fuel Economy. The Jet Black Exterior Is Elegant Yet Refreshed BLACK LEATHER Interior Accompanied By Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM/CD, HEATED SEATS, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels.... There Are NOT Enough Stars To Rate This Car Because EVERY Drive Is The ULTIMATE Driving Experience. ONCE YOU GO BMW YOU'LL NEVER HAVE THE TASTE FOR ANYTHING ELSE!! Comes Certified. Price + HST + Lic. Fees. Carfax Report Available.
