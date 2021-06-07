Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

188,648 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Auto Source

519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

188,648KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7191134
  Stock #: 937531
  VIN: WBAPG7C57BA937531

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black - Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,648 KM

Take Ownership Of This FAST---FAST---FAST Vehicle With It's Road Gripping, Curve Handling And Ferocious Speed. This 3-Series Provides A Captivating Mix Of Character, Quality, Performance As Well As On Point Fuel Economy. The Jet Black Exterior Is Elegant Yet Refreshed BLACK LEATHER Interior Accompanied By Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM/CD, HEATED SEATS, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels.... There Are NOT Enough Stars To Rate This Car Because EVERY Drive Is The ULTIMATE Driving Experience. ONCE YOU GO BMW YOU'LL NEVER HAVE THE TASTE FOR ANYTHING ELSE!! Comes Certified. Price + HST + Lic. Fees. Carfax Report Available. 

We Also Sell New And Used Tires. Over 4000 Tires In Stock. Sold In Sets, Pairs And Singles.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats

Cambridge Auto Source

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

