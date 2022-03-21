$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2011 BMW 3 Series
323I RWD
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
89,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8802260
- Stock #: 884
- VIN: WBAPG7C54BA936255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,600 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
