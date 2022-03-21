Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 3 Series

89,600 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

323I RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

323I RWD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

  1. 8802260
  2. 8802260
  3. 8802260
  4. 8802260
  5. 8802260
  6. 8802260
  7. 8802260
  8. 8802260
  9. 8802260
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,600KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8802260
  • Stock #: 884
  • VIN: WBAPG7C54BA936255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 884
  • Mileage 89,600 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 89,600 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2002 Lexus ES 300 Se...
 238,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Yaris Li...
 271,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory