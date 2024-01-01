$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 323i
2011 BMW 323i
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 253,413 KM
Vehicle Description
*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY *** YOU SAVE!!! *** Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Leather * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Power Seats * Heated Seats * Dual Zone Climate Control * CD/AUX * Bluetooth * Power Windows/Side View Mirrors * Sunroof * AM/FM Radio * Dynamic Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * 17 Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust * Driver Memory Seat Settings *
