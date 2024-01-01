Menu
*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY *** YOU SAVE!!! *** Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Leather * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Power Seats * Heated Seats * Dual Zone Climate Control * CD/AUX * Bluetooth * Power Windows/Side View Mirrors * Sunroof * AM/FM Radio * Dynamic Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * 17 Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust * Driver Memory Seat Settings *

2011 BMW 323i

253,413 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
253,413KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAPG7C50BA937015

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,413 KM

*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY *** YOU SAVE!!! *** Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Leather * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Power Seats * Heated Seats * Dual Zone Climate Control * CD/AUX * Bluetooth * Power Windows/Side View Mirrors * Sunroof * AM/FM Radio * Dynamic Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * 17 Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust * Driver Memory Seat Settings *

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

