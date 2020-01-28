Menu
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4615758
  • VIN: 3GNTKGE33BG260790
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This Avalanche LTZ checks all the boxes. Loaded with all the best features: heated leather seats, moonroof, power seat, and rear entertainment unit just to name a few and finished in the popular midnight black. This truck is a looker and in 4x4 it will get you anywhere you wanna go. With only 93500 kms this one owner truck has been babied and has many years of life left in it and comes with a clean carfax available in the office. Come check it out before it’s gone. Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
362 Dundas St N. Cambridge
519-242-6485
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

