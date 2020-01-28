2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This Avalanche LTZ checks all the boxes. Loaded with all the best features: heated leather seats, moonroof, power seat, and rear entertainment unit just to name a few and finished in the popular midnight black. This truck is a looker and in 4x4 it will get you anywhere you wanna go. With only 93500 kms this one owner truck has been babied and has many years of life left in it and comes with a clean carfax available in the office. Come check it out before it’s gone. Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.

Registered dealer

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N. Cambridge

519-242-6485

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Remote Engine Start

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack

Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner

Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

