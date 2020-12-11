Menu
2011 Chevrolet Aveo

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,490

+ tax & licensing
A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

1.6L/5 SPEED//$$$ SAVE MONEY$$$-SAFETY IT YOURSELF

Location

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6328293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$$$ SAVE MONEY $$$ - DO YOUR OWN SAFETY -

BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE - 

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR TO THE TEST DRIVE AS WELL AS ON THE DELIVERY DAY -

NO ACCIDENTS -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448 - 

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10 AM-6 PM - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY -

SATURDAY FROM 10 AM-4 PM - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

