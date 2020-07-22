Menu
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

2SS

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5641290
  • VIN: 2G1FK1EJXB9181220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHEVROLET CAMARO SS 2 SS PACKAGE 

WHITE ON RED LEATHER LOADED WITH HEADS UP DISPLAY - 20 INCH WHEELS - BREMBO BRAKES - BLUETOOTH - AC - CRUISE - BACK UP SENSORS - KEY LESS ENTRY AND MORE

LOW KM ONLY 55000KM JUST TRADED IN 

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS  

FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/ - MUST BE VIEWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CALL AHEAD

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

 

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

 

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.

 

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

 

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

 

Anew Auto Sales

Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3

Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm

Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

 

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

 

Price + HST + Licensing

 

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

