2011 Chevrolet Impala

229,152 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

LT

LT

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

229,152KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8449722
  • Stock #: 191
  • VIN: 2G1WB5EK8B1195616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,152 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 228902 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheel, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Trunk, Power Windows, Sliding doors, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 3.5 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Grey

·        Exterior Colour: Silver

·        Front Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

