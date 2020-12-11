Menu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

163,000 KM

$4,790

+ tax & licensing
$4,790

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LS/2.4L/$$$ SAVE MONEY$$$-SAFETY IT YOURSELF

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LS/2.4L/$$$ SAVE MONEY$$$-SAFETY IT YOURSELF

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale

$4,790

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6328401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$$$ SAVE MONEY $$$ - DO YOUR OWN SAFETY -

BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE - 

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR TO THE TEST DRIVE AS WELL AS ON THE DELIVERY DAY -

NO ACCIDENTS -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448 - 

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10 AM-6 PM - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY -

SATURDAY FROM 10 AM-4 PM - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment. 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

