Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

195,335 KM

Details Description Features

$4,298

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,298

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,298

+ taxes & licensing

195,335KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7375064
  • Stock #: 156
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5EU0BF248221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,335 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 195335 KMS and the asking price is $4299 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·         Engine: 2.4 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·         Interior Colour: Grey

·         Exterior Colour: Silver

·         Front Wheel Drive

·         Automatic Transmission

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roxy Auto Inc

2009 Ford Focus SES
 197,762 KM
$3,599 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Altima S
 168,971 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 208,771 KM
$4,299 + tax & lic

Email Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-9444

Quick Links
Directions Inventory