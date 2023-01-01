$9,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chrysler 200
TOURING / CERTIFIED / NO ACCIDENTS / ONLY 90610KM
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
- Listing ID: 9671983
- VIN: 1C3BC1FG6BN606438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,610 KM
Vehicle Description
*** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** CERTIFIED *** TOURING *** HEATED SEATS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 90,610 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
