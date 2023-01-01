Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chrysler 200

90,610 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

Contact Seller
2011 Chrysler 200

2011 Chrysler 200

TOURING / CERTIFIED / NO ACCIDENTS / ONLY 90610KM

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chrysler 200

TOURING / CERTIFIED / NO ACCIDENTS / ONLY 90610KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

  1. 1677796143
  2. 1677796197
  3. 1677796197
  4. 1677796196
  5. 1677796196
  6. 1677796196
  7. 1677796196
  8. 1677796196
  9. 1677796196
  10. 1677796196
  11. 1677796196
  12. 1677796196
  13. 1677796197
  14. 1677796197
  15. 1677796197
  16. 1677796197
  17. 1677796197
  18. 1677796197
  19. 1677796197
  20. 1677796197
  21. 1677796197
  22. 1677796197
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,610KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9671983
  • VIN: 1C3BC1FG6BN606438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,610 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** CERTIFIED *** TOURING *** HEATED SEATS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 90,610 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2011 Chrysler 200 TO...
 90,610 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester...
 142,443 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Corolla ...
 186,746 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Quick Links
Directions Inventory