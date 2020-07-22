Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

184,457 KM

$4,799

+ tax & licensing
Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5406152
  • Stock #: 76
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FG7BT547917
184,457KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,457 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 184457 KMS and the asking price is $5299 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Heated Mirrors, MP3 Capability, Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Wiper, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

