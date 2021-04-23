Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

125,586 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

SXT

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,586KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7007018
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FG1BT566527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,586 KM

Vehicle Description

SXT * 5 Passenger * UConnect * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Push Button Start * AM/FM/SXM/CD/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Sunroof * Voice Recognition * Dual Climate Control * Rear Climate Control * Traction Control * Automatic/Manual Mode * Child Seat Anchors * Child Door Locks * Keyless Entry * Heated Mirrors * Automatic Front Windows * Power Driver Seat * Roof Rails * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Fog Lights *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

