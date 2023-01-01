$8,695+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
XLT FWD
Location
2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
$8,695
+ taxes & licensing
140,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10504302
- VIN: 1FMCU0DG1BK893528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black55
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,250 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED,FINANCING &WARRANTIES AVAILABLE PRICED TO SELL CALL TODAY 519 622 6371
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
