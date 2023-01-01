Menu
2011 Ford Escape

140,250 KM

Details Description Features

$8,695

+ tax & licensing
$8,695

+ taxes & licensing

Renner's Auto Sales

519-622-6371

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT FWD

2011 Ford Escape

XLT FWD

Location

Renner's Auto Sales

2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2

519-622-6371

$8,695

+ taxes & licensing

140,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504302
  • VIN: 1FMCU0DG1BK893528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black55
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,250 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED,FINANCING &WARRANTIES AVAILABLE PRICED TO SELL CALL TODAY 519 622 6371

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Renner's Auto Sales

Renner's Auto Sales

2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2

