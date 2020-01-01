Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Ford Fiesta

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Fiesta

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1580161232
  2. 1580161232
  3. 1580161232
  4. 1580161232
  5. 1580161232
  6. 1580161232
  7. 1580161232
  8. 1580161232
  9. 1580161232
  10. 1580161232
  11. 1580161232
  12. 1580161232
  13. 1580161232
  14. 1580161232
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4504491
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ6BM183043
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

2003 Mercedes-Benz C...
 79,128 KM
$4,595 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 95,551 KM
$14,777 + tax & lic
2007 Honda CR-V EX
 181,600 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Send A Message