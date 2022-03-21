Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

173,342 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Keyless Entry * Manual Windows * AM/FM/SiriusXM/Aux * Climate Control * Black Cloth Seats * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Trailer Recei

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

173,342KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8685398
  • VIN: 3FADP4AJ7BM128205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless Entry * Manual Windows * AM/FM/SiriusXM/Aux * Climate Control * Black Cloth Seats * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Trailer Receiver * 15” Steel Rims * Manual Folding Mirrors *

Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Avaiable, No Credit Auto Loans 
Apply Online, For Auto Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
Ask About your Warranty options 
 
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
 
 
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

