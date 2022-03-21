$7,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-0326
2011 Ford Fiesta
2011 Ford Fiesta
Keyless Entry * Manual Windows * AM/FM/SiriusXM/Aux * Climate Control * Black Cloth Seats * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Trailer Recei
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
173,342KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8685398
- VIN: 3FADP4AJ7BM128205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Avaiable, No Credit Auto Loans
Apply Online, For Auto Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
Ask About your Warranty options
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3