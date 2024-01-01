$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 GMC Canyon
SLT
2011 GMC Canyon
SLT
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTD5NFEXB8130813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this Canyon in black on black 2 wheel drive automatic 4 door. If this compact truck doesn't have everything you need I don't know what would. This truck has super low kms for its age and it shows in excellent condition inside and out. This one's a keeper. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone.
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer. Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer. Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Ventoso Motor Products
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2011 GMC Canyon