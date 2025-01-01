$9,900+ taxes & licensing
2011 GMC Canyon
SLE w/1SA
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,748KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTE5MF91B8102528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 102528
- Mileage 152,748 KM
Vehicle Description
Well Undercoated Krown Excellent Condition
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
Warranty
Warranty Available
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
