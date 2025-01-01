Menu
<p>Well Undercoated    Krown       Excellent Condition</p>

2011 GMC Canyon

152,748 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
2011 GMC Canyon

SLE w/1SA

13142221

2011 GMC Canyon

SLE w/1SA

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,748KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTE5MF91B8102528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 102528
  • Mileage 152,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Undercoated    Krown       Excellent Condition

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-653-3112

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2011 GMC Canyon