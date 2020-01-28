2011 GMC Sierra 1500

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6
519-572-5906
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCING!!! THIS TRUCK COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE.HST EXTRA.CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906
- Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 4.8L/293
- L/100Km City: 15.9
- L/100Km Hwy: 11.4
Mechanical Equipment
Interior Equipment
- 4-wheel drive
- 6'6" pickup box
- Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
- Brakes, front disc and rear drum
- Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
- Engine, 4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
- Front stabilizer bar
- Generator, 145 amp
- GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
- Pick up box
Exterior Equipment
- Accessory pwr outlets
- Air conditioning, manual single zone
- Base decor
- Console, overhead, deluxe
- Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
- Cup holders
- Defogger, windshield and side window
- Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
- Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
- Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Safety Equipment
- Air dam, black
- Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap
- Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
- Chrome centre caps
- Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
- Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
- Grille, chrome surround
- Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
- Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
- Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Entertainment Equipment
- Air bag, frontal dual stage, driver and right front passenger -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
- Air bag, seat-mounted side-impact, driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
- Airbag, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
- Brakes, antilock, 4 wheel ABS
- Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
- Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
- Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
- Side guard door beams
- Stabilitrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
- (6) uplevel performance speakers
- Antenna
- Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Factory Options
- ENGINE, 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC)
491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6