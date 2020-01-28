2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING!!! THIS TRUCK COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE.HST EXTRA.CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906 Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 4.8L/293

L/100Km City: 15.9

L/100Km Hwy: 11.4

Mechanical Equipment 4-wheel drive

6'6" pickup box

Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio

Brakes, front disc and rear drum

Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers

Engine, 4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*

Front stabilizer bar

Generator, 145 amp

GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)

Pick up box Interior Equipment Accessory pwr outlets

Air conditioning, manual single zone

Base decor

Console, overhead, deluxe

Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel

Cup holders

Defogger, windshield and side window

Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic

Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function

Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers Exterior Equipment Air dam, black

Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap

Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad

Chrome centre caps

Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows

Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows

Grille, chrome surround

Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille

Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp

Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite Safety Equipment Air bag, frontal dual stage, driver and right front passenger -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system

Air bag, seat-mounted side-impact, driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection

Airbag, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor

Brakes, antilock, 4 wheel ABS

Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers

Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing

Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners

Side guard door beams

Stabilitrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance Entertainment Equipment (6) uplevel performance speakers

Antenna

Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats Factory Options ENGINE, 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC)



