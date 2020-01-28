Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Speedwrench Auto

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6

519-572-5906

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,720KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4620774
  • VIN: 1GTR2UAE7B2308971
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

FINANCING!!! THIS TRUCK COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE.HST EXTRA.CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906

  • Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 4.8L/293
  • L/100Km City: 15.9
  • L/100Km Hwy: 11.4


Mechanical Equipment
  • 4-wheel drive
  • 6'6" pickup box
  • Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
  • Brakes, front disc and rear drum
  • Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
  • Engine, 4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Generator, 145 amp
  • GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
  • Pick up box
Interior Equipment
  • Accessory pwr outlets
  • Air conditioning, manual single zone
  • Base decor
  • Console, overhead, deluxe
  • Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
  • Cup holders
  • Defogger, windshield and side window
  • Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
  • Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
  • Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Exterior Equipment
  • Air dam, black
  • Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap
  • Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
  • Chrome centre caps
  • Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
  • Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
  • Grille, chrome surround
  • Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
  • Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
  • Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Safety Equipment
  • Air bag, frontal dual stage, driver and right front passenger -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
  • Air bag, seat-mounted side-impact, driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
  • Airbag, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
  • Brakes, antilock, 4 wheel ABS
  • Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
  • Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
  • Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
  • Side guard door beams
  • Stabilitrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
Entertainment Equipment
  • (6) uplevel performance speakers
  • Antenna
  • Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats

