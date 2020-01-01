Menu
2011 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

FLHTK

2011 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

FLHTK

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4

519-893-0493

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,178KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4453302
  • Stock #: 659670
  • VIN: 5HD1KEMAXBB659670
Exterior Colour
Vivid Black
Body Style
Touring
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
2-cylinder
Passengers
2

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 Ultra Limited. This motorcycle has all the chrome you can think of quick detach tour pak, over $10,000 in added accessories. this motorcycle is going to haul ass with the Stage II performance upgrade!

Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4

519-893-0493

