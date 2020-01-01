2011 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4
519-893-0493
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2011 Ultra Limited. This motorcycle has all the chrome you can think of quick detach tour pak, over $10,000 in added accessories. this motorcycle is going to haul ass with the Stage II performance upgrade!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4