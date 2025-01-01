$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,289KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H50BL806707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,289 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived. 2011 CR-V EX automatic and AWD. This suv is in as traded condition, EXCELLENT. Inside and out, this CR-V shows 10 outta 10 and with only 194000 kms it has a long life left to go. If you're searching for this type of vehicle you owe it to yourself to come check it out. I'm sure you'll like what you see. Don't hesitate to call to book a time to see it before it's gone.
CR-V is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes, OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
