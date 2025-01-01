Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Just arrived. 2011 CR-V EX automatic and AWD. This suv is in as traded condition, EXCELLENT. Inside and out, this CR-V shows 10 outta 10 and with only 194000 kms it has a long life left to go.  If youre searching for this type of vehicle you owe it to yourself to come check it out. Im sure youll like what you see. Dont hesitate to call to book a time to see it before its gone. </div><div><br></div><div>CR-V is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes, OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>2532 Dundas St S Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2011 Honda CR-V

194,289 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13196669

2011 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1763674841
  2. 1763674841
  3. 1763674841
  4. 1763674841
  5. 1763674841
  6. 1763674841
  7. 1763674841
  8. 1763674841
  9. 1763674841
  10. 1763674841
  11. 1763674841
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,289KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H50BL806707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived. 2011 CR-V EX automatic and AWD. This suv is in as traded condition, EXCELLENT. Inside and out, this CR-V shows 10 outta 10 and with only 194000 kms it has a long life left to go.  If you're searching for this type of vehicle you owe it to yourself to come check it out. I'm sure you'll like what you see. Don't hesitate to call to book a time to see it before it's gone. 
CR-V is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes, OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products2532 Dundas St S Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2020 Ford F-150 Limited for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Ford F-150 Limited 91,271 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 269,275 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Suzuki SX4 JLX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2010 Suzuki SX4 JLX 79,131 KM $6,499 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2011 Honda CR-V