2011 Hyundai Accent
3dr HB Auto GL
Location
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
63,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9630517
- VIN: KMHCN3BC1BU207995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 HYUNDAI ACCENT
63000KM... LOW KMS!!!
1 OWNER
CLEAN CARFAX, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS
1.6L ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
POWER MIRRORS
A/C - WORKS
CRUISE CONTROL
$6495 CERTIFIED + TAX
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTO.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
