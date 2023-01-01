2011 HYUNDAI ACCENT 

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $6,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9630517

9630517 VIN: KMHCN3BC1BU207995

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.