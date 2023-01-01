Menu
2011 Hyundai Accent

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

2011 Hyundai Accent

2011 Hyundai Accent

3dr HB Auto GL

2011 Hyundai Accent

3dr HB Auto GL

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

  1. 1676652763
  2. 1676652949
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630517
  • VIN: KMHCN3BC1BU207995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HYUNDAI ACCENT 

63000KM... LOW KMS!!!

1 OWNER

CLEAN CARFAX, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS

 

1.6L ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

POWER MIRRORS

A/C - WORKS

CRUISE CONTROL

 

$6495 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTO.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
