You have to see this Santa Fe in person to see the perfect condition its in.  This SUV has clearly been very gently used and very well maintained as pride of ownership shines through on this one. Add the low low mileage to the list of benefits of buying this suv at a super price and then throw in all the great options like steering wheel controls, power locks and windows and a power moonroof just to name a few. If this is the type of vehicle youre searching for, you need to come check this one out, youll be glad you did.  Hurry in and check it out before its gone. 

Santa Fe is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

146,556 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

12398223

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,556KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZG3AB3BG028294

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,556 KM

You have to see this Santa Fe in person to see the perfect condition it's in.  This SUV has clearly been very gently used and very well maintained as pride of ownership shines through on this one. Add the low low mileage to the list of benefits of buying this suv at a super price and then throw in all the great options like steering wheel controls, power locks and windows and a power moonroof just to name a few. If this is the type of vehicle you're searching for, you need to come check this one out, you'll be glad you did.  Hurry in and check it out before it's gone. 
Santa Fe is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

519-242-6485

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe