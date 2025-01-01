$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL Premium
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,556KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZG3AB3BG028294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,556 KM
Vehicle Description
You have to see this Santa Fe in person to see the perfect condition it's in. This SUV has clearly been very gently used and very well maintained as pride of ownership shines through on this one. Add the low low mileage to the list of benefits of buying this suv at a super price and then throw in all the great options like steering wheel controls, power locks and windows and a power moonroof just to name a few. If this is the type of vehicle you're searching for, you need to come check this one out, you'll be glad you did. Hurry in and check it out before it's gone.
Santa Fe is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
