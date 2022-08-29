Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Tucson

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Tucson

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GL/AWD/2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GL/AWD/2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9046648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - NEW BRAKES - FULLY LOADED - NO ACCIDENTS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 153,000 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 194,000 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Patriot 2....
 145,000 KM
$8,290 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory