Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Rio

45,692 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Rio

2011 Kia Rio

EX / AUTO / AC / ONLY 45,692 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Rio

EX / AUTO / AC / ONLY 45,692 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

45,692KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7254758
  • VIN: knadh4b31b6866909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,692 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** HEATED SEATS *** ONLY 45,692 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2016 Dodge Dart RALL...
 57,707 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500 ABARTH...
 120,373 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 V6 ...
 186,214 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory