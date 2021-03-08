Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

111,104 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

KIZOKU EDITION / AUTO / ALLOY'S / 111,104 KM

KIZOKU EDITION / AUTO / ALLOY'S / 111,104 KM

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

111,104KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6670781
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY3B0104889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,104 KM

Vehicle Description

*** KIZOKU EDITION *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** ONLY 111,104 KM *** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Engine Immobilizer

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

